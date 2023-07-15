Keith D. Austin, 16, of Charlotte, North Carolina departed this life on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Keith was preceded in death by his father, Javaris Richards. He leaves lasting and loving memories with his mother, Anjonet Austin; brother, Jaylen Austin; grandmother, Sabrina Clay of Hollywood, Alabama; grandparents, Rhonda and Oliver Hampton of Charlotte, North Carolina; many other relatives and friends; as well as teammates of the Rugby and Football teams and classmates at South Mecklenburg High School.
Funeral Services will be held at, Rudder Funeral Home of Stevenson, Alabama, beginning at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 15, 2023, with Rev. Tommy Clay Jr., officiating. Interment will be at, Old Baptist Cemetery, Hollywood, Alabama.