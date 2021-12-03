Mary Elisabeth (Liz) Johnson, 81 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at Cloverdale Health and Rehab.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at Crestwood Memorial Chapel in Gadsden. Burial followed at Crestwood Memorial Cemetery.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband, Hoyt Johnson Jr.; son, David K. Johnson; grandchildren, Brooke Johnson and Brandon Kennamer; parents, Roni and Joe Boyd and sisters, Sybil and JoAnn.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Joey (Jennifer) Johnson and Michael (Sonya) Johnson; grandchildren, Kristen (Shawn) Machen, Lauren (Tanner) Harbin, Blake (Sabrina) Johnson, Brieanne (Jeremiah) Ellison, Jennifer (Matt) Davis, Andrew Johnson, Megan (Josh) Martin, Michaela (Cory) Rice, Jayme (Jesse) Anderton and Kimberly Johnson; great grandchildren, Tanner Harbin, Ava Harbin, Grace Harbin, Aubrie Johnson, Christopher Johnson, Dessie Ellison, Hannah Johnson, Courtney Johnson, Slade Davis, Bentley Hyatt and Jenny Anderton and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Cloverdale Health and Rehab and Encompass Hospice.