Robyn Lynn Loy, 66 of Aspel, went home to join with our Lord Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Loy of Aspel; son, Jason T. Johnson of Scottsboro; daughter, Hannah Loy of Scottsboro; brother, Keith (Louann) Dulaney of Aspel; sister, Bridget (Joey) Hawkins of Mobile; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, one name sake and too many friends to count.
She was preceded in resurrection by her parents, Bob Bridges Dulaney and Vera Dobbins Dulaney, both of Aspel and brother, Perry Dulaney.
Mrs. Loy was a lifelong Christian and had played the piano in her church since her teenage years as well as spending many years as a youth Sunday school teacher.
Until illness, she was formerly employed as the circulation manager of the Jackson County Sentinel and was an active member of New Hope Global Methodist Church in Scottsboro at her passing.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed at Zion’s Rest Cemetery.
The family wish to thank everyone who has reached out by phone, message, donation and most importantly, prayers. You all have been the hands of Heaven carrying us through this transition, and we love and appreciate you all.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
