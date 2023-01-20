Robyn Lynn Loy, 66 of Aspel, went home to join with our Lord Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Loy of Aspel; son, Jason T. Johnson of Scottsboro; daughter, Hannah Loy of Scottsboro; brother, Keith (Louann) Dulaney of Aspel; sister, Bridget (Joey) Hawkins of Mobile; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, one name sake and too many friends to count.

