Lamonda Rose Gifford, 34 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Jody Bell officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Lamonda is survived her son, Carston Posey; mother, Patricia Lemieux; father, Timothy Gifford; sisters, Ashley (Teddy) Brown, Tabitha Gifford (Drake Fortner) and Elizabeth Lemieux; brother, Ethan Lemieux; grandparents, Jean Bell, Johnnie (Peggy) Gifford and Marietta (David) Lemieux; niece, Kylee Frazier and many other family members and friends she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Calvin Bell.
