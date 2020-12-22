Janice Carlisle Graham, 75 of Bridgeport, passed away on Dec. 18, 2020.

Funeral service was held on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at Valley Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport. Burial followed in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Bridgeport.

