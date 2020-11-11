Charles “Chuck” Alan Brown, 55, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 with his wife and family by his side.
Chuck was a graduate of Forsythe County School in Cumming, Georgia and a 1987 graduate of Jacksonville State University, where he received a BA of Science degree in Biology/Chemistry and Finance.
While at JSU, he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He was a member of the JSU Foundation Board of Directors and JSU School of Business Board of Visitors.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Lisa and son, Chase and daughter-in-law, Chasley.
Chuck was the beloved son of Vernon and Frankie Brown; brother to Tim (Tammy) Brown; brother-in-law to Mark Norris and Pam (Matt) Whisenhunt.
He loved his nieces and nephews, Carey (Ben) Hornsby, Lindsey (Ryan) Caruthers, Ashley (Jake) Smith, Joseph (Jessica) Isbell, Tucker Norris, John Cole Norris and Oakley Norris and his great niece and great nephews, Ruby Hornsby, Brenner Isbell and Wyatt Smith.
He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Rebecca Kidd Presnell.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to 12 Bushels, a food pantry which provides for local communities, at 3504 South Broad Street, Scottsboro, AL 35769, or Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.