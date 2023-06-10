Mrs. Mae Hess Garner Stewart, age 87, born in Scottsboro, Alabama on Aug.11, 1935, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023.
She is survived by her four children, Gail Coates, Decarolus (Tootie) Mantooth, Clyde Garner Jr., Tharecia Jennings; seven grandchildren, Joanna Ferguson, Amy Guthrie, Julie Ballin, Clay Mantooth, Heather Matthews, Jon Currie, Austin Jennings; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; Sister and brothers, Rita Garner Fagan, Billy Hess, Richard Talley, Eugene Talley; three stepchildren, Terri Smith, Sherry Rodgers, Tina Stewart; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Margie Stone; husband, Clyde Garner; husband; Homer Stewart; father and mother, Stewart Hess and Ruby Talley; stepfather, James Roscoe “Shorty” Talley.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Pete Hess officiating. The family will receive friends at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The burial will be in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.