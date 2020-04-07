Larry O. Glass, 79 of Stevenson, passed away on April 2, 2020 at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice in Albertville.
Larry, a pastor, journalist and polio survivor, was the son of Olin Loy and Ethel LaVerde McCrelles Glass, born on May 14, 1940 in a three-room house in Alexandria.
He grew up in the Calhoun County area and was a 1958 graduate of Oxford High School. Larry graduated in 1965 from Tennessee Temple School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he held a BA degree in Bible with a minor in psychology.
His love of newspapers caused him to start the North Jackson Progress, in Stevenson, that existed for more than 40 years.
Larry was told he would never walk again due to polio, but he persevered with God’s Guiding Hand and became an inspiration to others. He was an overcomer.
During his 53 year tenure of pastoring, he served many churches in Ohio, West Virginia and Alabama. He was a member of Brashers Chapel Church in Albertville. Through his abiding faith, he led many to the Lord.
Larry is survived by his children, Lee (Diane) Glass, Mark Glass, Kristal (Alan) Moman, Shila (Kevin) McKinney, Wendy (Tim) Aultman and Iesa Smith; honorary daughter, Machelle McCrary; grandchildren, Christopher Woodruff, Brittany Barnard, Justin Rorex, Nikki Glass, Mattison Glass, Noah Glass, Lindsey Glass, Matthew Moman, Kinsey Moman, Briley Moman, Drew Aultman, Brad Aultman, Alexandria Aultman, Kennedy Aultman, Katherine Aultman, Hailey Smith, Hunter Smith, Sedona McKinney, Cody McKinney, Avery McKinney, Ashley Adams, Katie Adams, Victoria Torres, Jo Esquivel and Katelyn Steele; great-grandchildren, Jason Troxler, Carrie Troxler, Makayleigh Glass, Khloe Woodruff, Braiden Woodruff, Braxton Woodruff, Kalyssa Parnell and Mailyah Barnard; honorary great-grandson, Gunner Kade McCrary; brother, Michael C. Brown; sisters, Patricia Jones and Carolyn Hill and a host of other relatives.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 53 years, Nina Faye Powell Glass.
Graveside services were held on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Stevenson City Cemetery, officiated by Floyd Powell and Virgil Powell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children’s Bible Ministry, c/o Justin Rorex, P.O. Box 30, Stevenburg, VA 22741.
