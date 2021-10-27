Ella Berta Smith Bynum, daughter of the late John Hedley and Zadie Mae Rice Smith, was born on May 13, 1922 in Stevenson. She departed her earthly life on Oct. 22, 2021.
She joined in life with that of Ernest Albert “L.B.” Bynum on Feb. 25, 1940. Ella was a faithful member of St. Paul United Methodist Church for many years. She served as church school treasurer, adult church school teacher, United Methodist Women president, communion steward and kitchen duty coordinator.
Ella served her community, too. She delivered Meals on Wheels to home bound seniors. In addition, she prepared meals in her home for the sick and home bound. She was an active member of PTA.
Ella was dearly loved and adored by those in her community, church and family. They expressed their love with endless phone calls, visits, gifts of flowers, fruits, vegetables and sweet treats. One of Ella’s greatest joys in life was cooking.
She was “at home” in the kitchen and was known as an excellent cook. Whether it was her homemade yeast rolls, dressing, sweet potatoes or caramel cake, one taste of her food, you were hooked.
Survivors include one son, Ernest Lloyd Bynum Sr. (Edith) of Cleveland, Ohio; two daughters, Sally Bynum Cothron of Stevenson and Zata Bynum Threatt (Otis) of Huntsville; one brother, John Hedley Smith Jr. and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., at Rudder Funeral Home in Stevenson.
Arrangements entrusted to Rudder Funeral Home.