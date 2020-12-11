Elva Melendez, 79 of Dutton, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
A funeral prayer will be held on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Father Tom Woods officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until time of service.
Mrs. Melendez is survived by her husband, Luis Melendez; daughters, Diana Ashley and Monica Garcia; sons, Javier Jacquez and Luis Melendez Jr.; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; eight great great-grandchildren; sisters, Elsa Jacquez and Esperansa Jacquez and brothers, Oscar Jacquez and Sergio Jacquez.
She was preceded in death by one grandchild.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.