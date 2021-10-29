Nancy Batey, 67 of Huntsville, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Jimmy Batey; daughters, Natasha (Kendall) Wood, Chasity Gilbert and Kerry (Eric) Walker; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; sisters, Rosey Powell, Carolyn Condra, Peggy (Lloyd) Cloud, Doris (Randall) Parker, Rachel Knox and Anita (Pat) Hardin; brothers, Bobby (Linda) Wesley Frank Powell and Shane Powell and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a grandchild, Wayne Pope; great grandchild, Vivian Blevins; parents, John and Eva Mae Wesley; sisters, Shirley (Frank) Powell, Barbara Dunn and Donna Batey and brother, John Wesley.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.