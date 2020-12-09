Peggy J. Brown, 80 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6 at her home in Scottsboro.
She is survived by her husband, Brooks Brown, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage; daughter, Jennifer (Ron) Atkinson; grandsons, Kevin (Alicia) Atkinson and Adam (Linzie) Atkinson; great grandsons, Colton Atkinson and Owen Atkinson; great granddaughters, Kaylee Atkinson and Brooklynn Atkinson; step great grandchildren, Alaina and Talon Baine; brother-in-law, Jerry (Patsy) Brown; niece, Lisa Brown and nephew, Jason Brown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hershel and Linda McCampbell.
Special thanks to Encompass Health for their great service.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro, with Pastor Lonnie Craft officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.