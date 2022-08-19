Anthony (Tony) Ray Oliver, 54, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
He is survived by his father, Roger Oliver of Scottsboro; mother, Shelia Oliver of Huntsville; two daughters, Angela Oliver of Hazel Green and Nikki Oliver of Orlando, Florida; five grandchildren; two bonus children, Mellissa Moore and Johnny Howard; four brothers, Larry Oliver of Fackler and Rodney Oliver, Troy Oliver and Michael Oliver all of Huntsville; four sisters, Dawn Perez and Terry Haswell of Scottsboro and Susan Oliver and Shelly Oliver of Huntsville; several cousins, nieces and nephews and his children’s mother, Donna Moore Howard of Orlando, Florida.