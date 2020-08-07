Beverly Darlene Evans, 58 of Scottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.
Beebo, as she is affectionately called by those closest to her, was born on July 17, 1962 to Lloyd and Lucille Evans of Scottsboro.
She graduated from Scottsboro High School in 1980 and worked at Walmart for 24 years. She is a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, co-worker and friend who will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Beverly is survived by her mother, Lucille Evans; sisters, Sherri (Milton) Tate of Dalton, Georgia, Elaine (Will) Tate of Hollywood and Andrea Atkins of Hollywood; brother, Joey (Darlene) Evans of Princeton; nieces and nephews, Crystal Tate, Keith (Amber) Tate, Dustin (Angela) Evans, Cody Evans, Leigh Summerford, Tori Tate and Bree Atkins; great nieces and nephews, Braylen Tate, Waylon Tate, Dawson Tate, Noah Haynes, Ami Evans, Bellah Evans, Jayse Evans, Sandra Eldridge, Krista Eldridge, Hallie Tate and Hunter Summerford and great great niece, Kamarii Hutchins; plus a host of other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Arthur and Eva Peacock and Charlie and Louise Dake Evans Tatum; father, Lloyd C. Evans; brother-in-law, Kelly Wade Atkins and her special cousin, Holly Renee Hanks.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Jody Bell officiating. Burial will follow in Sanders-Mill Creek Cemetery at Skyline. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.