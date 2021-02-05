James Arnold Willmon, 73 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at 12 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Dennis Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Austel Cemetery on Crow Mountain.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Pallbearers will include Dusty Willmon, Brad Rodgers, Ryan Cornelison, Michael Chambers, Caleb Avans and Scott McGill.
Mr. Willmon had many talents, but music was his passion. He was a talented songwriter and musician. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and he loved the Lord above all.
Mr. Willmon is survived by his wife, Annie Willmon; daughter, Vonda Willmon Scott; grandchildren, Dalisha (Jonathon) Cardwell and Kyle McClure; great grandchildren, Jon Oliver and Bridger Cardwell; sisters, LaVerne (Harold) Thomas and Theresa Willmon and brother, Don (Inez) Willmon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Milton Willmon and Janie Bohannon; brother, Dale Willmon and great grandchild, Ella Faith McClure.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.