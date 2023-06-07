Mrs. Teresa Rena Jacobs Lovelady, born January 1, 1961, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Teresa was a lifelong resident of Scottsboro, worked in Scottsboro school systems up to the birth of her son Sidney, and attended the First United Methodist Church in Scottsboro. She was a long-time member of the Scottsboro Beautification Council and well known as a sweet, kind friend to all she knew and met.
Teresa was a beautiful and loving wife of 39 years to John Sidney Lovelady, and mother of 22 years to her greatest joy Sidney Comer Lovelady. Teresa loved, honored, and cared for her parents Norma and Comer Jacobs who preceded Teresa in death.
She is survived by John and Sidney who dearly loves her, one brother Randal Comer Jacobs (Reggie), and by marriage mother Frances Lovelady, brother William Lovelady (Lynn), sister Jeannie Jones, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private graveside service for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in Teresa’s memory to the First United Methodist Church in Scottsboro will be appreciated by the family.