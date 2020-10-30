Nancy Elizabeth “Betty” Keeble Roberts, 85 and formally of Scottsboro, passed away on Oct. 24, 2020 in Boaz.
Graveside services were held on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Rev. Micaiah Tanck officiating.
Mrs. Roberts is survived by her son, James Arthur Roberts Jr.; daughters, Nancy Wilson and Rosa (Ray) Bonini; granddaughter, Claire (Brandon) Ash; sister, Margaret Anne Loyd and great-granddaughter, Eve Ash.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Roberts and parents, Harris Bernard and Rosa Hunt Keeble.
Arrangements entrusted to Rudder Funeral Home.