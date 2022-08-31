Elizabeth McCamey, 75 of Scottsboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, under the care of Sheperd’s Cove Hospice.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Elder James T. Craft officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m.
Mrs. McCamey is survived by her daughters, Brenda Hamm of Michelle McCamey of Scottsboro; grandchildren, Fascenda (Thomas) Evans of Flemington, Georgia, Lamanda (Mark) Hoge of Geraldine and Murrice McCamey of Athens and three great grandchildren, Alizabeth “Lizzie” McCamey, Zada Evans and Thomas L. “T.J.” Evans II.
The family of the late Elizabeth McCamey acknowledges with love and gratitude our appreciation for your kindness shown during the illness and passing of our loved one.
We thank God for each one of you. We solicit your continued support, love and prayers as we continue to bless each other and keep you in His Care.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
