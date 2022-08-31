Elizabeth McCamey, 75 of Scottsboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, under the care of Sheperd’s Cove Hospice.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Elder James T. Craft officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m.

