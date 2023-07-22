Kenneth Bruce “Rooster” Barclay, age 78, of Scottsboro, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
He is survived by his daughter, Lenore (Greg) Lockard; grandchildren, Collin
Lockard (Katherine Fisher - girlfriend), Conner Lockard, Colton Lockard; Nephew, Clay (Kendra) Barclay; great-nephew, Tanner Barclay; great-niece, Anna Beth Barclay; brother in-laws, Tommy (Ann) Hurt, David Hurt (Carolyn); nephew, Parker (Shannon)Hurt; niece, Emile (Steve) Sloan; And a Host of Many Friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Rose Barclay; parents, Roy and Earline Barclay; brother, Jerry Barclay.
The Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at the Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Lockard officiating. The visitation will be held on Sunday, July 23, 2023 from 12-2 p.m. at Scottsboro Funeral Home. The burial will be at Prince Cemetery.
The Family of the late Kenneth Bruce “Rooster” Barclay would like to express their Special Thanks to the many, many friends.