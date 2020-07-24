Joanne Faye Coleman, 71 of Section, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the ARK Family Worship Center.
Arrangements entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
