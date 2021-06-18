James “Bud” Buckner, 80 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at his residence.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Pleasant Groves Cemetery. The family respectfully asks for those attending the service to please wear a face mask.
Mr. Buckner is survived by his daughters, Vickie (Roger) Smart and Pamela (Jason) McAllister; grandchildren, Michael (Tiffany) Dunlap, Amy (Greg Banks) Dunlap, Jimmy (Renae) Dunlap, Ashely Smart and Alyssa Smart; step grandchildren, Kelsey McAllister and Jake McAllister; sisters, Nadine (Paul) Maack and Lenita (Dickie) Gray; brothers, Milton Buckner, Doyle Buckner, Charles (Suzan) Buckner, Danny (Virginia) Buckner, Tim (Connie) Buckner, Randy (Mary) Buckner and Bryon (Tammy) Buckner; sister-in-law, Donna Buckner and a whole host of loving nieces and nephews.
Mr. Buckner was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Buckner; parents, Thomas and Ruby Buckner; sister, Linda Buckner and brother, Dwight Buckner.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.