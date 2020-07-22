Bruce Money, 82 of Estillfork, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, July 17, 2020 with his family by his side.
He was a member of Holley Grove Missionary Lodge and a longtime teacher and coach in the Jackson County School system. Before his retirement, he served as the Director of Education at Three Springs. He was a member of Bostick Hill Methodist Church.
A graveside service was held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Butler Cemetery with Rob Collins officiating.
Mr. Money is survived by his wife, Mildred Money; son, Randy (Jane) Money; brother, Reece (Betty) Money; nieces, Sandy (Daryl) Eustace and Melonie Money and sister-in-law, Margaret White.
He was preceded in death by his son, Ronnie Keith Money and parents, Rayford and Beatrice Money.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.