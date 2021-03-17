Marvin Frazier, 80 of Woodville, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Doyle Wilks officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Frazier; sisters, Stella Palmer of Huntsville and Patsy (John) Fleming of Tennessee; brother, Melvin Frazier of Woodville; sisters-in-law, Relonda (Dee) Harper and Doris (James) Turner; brothers-in-law, Pete Bates and Danny Bates; special niece, Patricia Snead and several other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph “Boss” Frazier and Nettie Frazier; sister, Ruth Osmer and brothers, Paul Frazier and Alvin “Short” Frazier.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.