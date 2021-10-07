Doris Hicks Aleknas, 78, passed away peacefully at her home in Section on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
Doris was born to Dalla Cleve and Trecia Dezarn Hicks on May 27, 1943 in Kentucky. Doris married the love of her life, John Dale Aleknas on Feb. 2, 1962.
Doris leaves behind her two loving children, Jamie Aleknas Burns (Sean) and John Mark Aleknas (Denise); her cherished grandchildren, Dylan Sean Burns (Madison) and Alyssa Breanne Aleknas (Jacob); one great grandchild on the way; two brothers, Clay Hicks (Nancy) and Dallas Hicks (Debbie); a special cousin, Roberta Carlton and nieces and nephews, Bob Pierce, Mike Pierce, Linda Kontoulis, Nancy Kaliszewksi, John Morgan, Sherry Edwards and Tony Hicks.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, John Dale Aleknas; brother, Truman Hicks; parents, Dallas and Trecia Hicks and nephew, Mark Morgan.
Doris was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. But above all, she was a devout Christian lady. She was a beloved member of the Scottsboro Community Church of God.
A service celebrating a life well lived took place on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with her pastor, Rev. Jason Lee, officiating.
Doris was laid to rest beside her husband at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in her memory.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.