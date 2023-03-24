Barbara Ann Dunn, 69, passed away March 20, 2023. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Susan) Dunn, James Dunn; sister, Gail Robinson; grandchildren, Corey Dunn, Marcus Dunn, Matthew Dunn, Michael Dunn Jr., Aaron Dunn, Bentley Dunn, Brooklyn Dunn; great grandchildren, Jacob Dunn, Gracie Whitehead, Charlie Dunn, Raelynn Dunn, Easton Dunn. She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Dunn; parents, James “Buddy” and Effie McLemore, and great grandchild, Noah Dunn. Visitation will be Wednesday March 22, 2023 from 5-8 p.m. in the chapel at Rudder Funeral Home of Scottsboro. Funeral Service were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Rudder Funeral Home Chapel in Scottsboro.
