Beatrice Josephine “Betty Jo” Holdcraft, 83, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center North Hospital in Guntersville.
A graveside service was held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Stevenson Cemetery.
Updated: July 11, 2021 @ 7:23 pm
