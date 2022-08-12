Na’Vana Bleux Weaver, baby girl of Scottsboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
A graveside service was held Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of NA’VANA WEAVER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Na’Vana Bleux Weaver, baby girl of Scottsboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
A graveside service was held Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Na’Vana is survived by her mother, Kaylee Weaver; father, Ayson Quinn; grandmother, Cindy Berry; grandfather, Alex Lezcano; grandparents, Carlos and Shante Hutchins and uncles, Ace Weaver and Ledger Lezcano.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!