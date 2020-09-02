Roger Don Smith, 67 of Rosalie, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside services were held on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at New Hope Cemetery with Bill Bass officiating.
Mr. Smith is survived by his son, Rusty Smith (Hannah); stepdaughter, Angela Griffin (Jeff); mother of his children, Brenda Smith; sisters, Sharon Temple (Kazira) and Robbie Overdear; granddaughter, Aubrey Smith; step granddaughter, Brooklyn Griffin and step grandson, Bentley Atchley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Eunice Smith.
Condolences can be made at www.cornerstonefuneralchapel.com.