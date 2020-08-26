James Allen Martin, 75 of Hytop, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at home with his family at his side.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Hytop Holiness Church with Rev. Ray Davis and Rev. James “Totchie” McLain officiating. Burial followed in Hytop Cemetery.
Mr. Martin is survived by his wife, Elaine Martin; sons, Daryl, Shane (Linette) and Brad (Geneva) Martin; grandchildren, Kendra (Sam) Hill, Colby (Whitney) Martin, Mikala (Matt) Stubblefield, Slay (Kaylee) Martin, Lori Buckner and Amanda (Barry) Purdy; nine great grandchildren and brother, Glen (Connie) Martin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Vinita Martin; parents in law, Arthur and Polly Parker; sister, Frieda Bates and brothers, Herbert, Mike and Gary Martin.
The family would like to thank ABC Hospice for their support over the past few years.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.