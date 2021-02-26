Ludie Mae Mount, 76 of Scottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro.
She is survived by her sons, Scott Mount and Rodger (Sherry) Mount; daughter, Donna (Mike) Tatum; grandson, Phillip (Lindsey) Stone; great-grandchildren, Harper Stone, Sutton Stone and Brighton Stone; sisters, Irene Berry, Marie Smith, Jennie Ruth Brown and Virginia Venable and several nieces and nephews.
Ludie was preceded in death by her husband, Graydon Mount and parents, Orville and Ruthie Sargent.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until time of service.
