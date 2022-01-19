Richard Rousseau, 73 of Woodville, went to his Heavenly Home on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, with family at his side.
He was a longtime member of Mt. Ararat Baptist Church. His two loves were his family and church.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Bobby Talley officiating. Burial will follow at Peters Cove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Richard is survived by his wife, Linda Rousseau; daughter, Roberta (Randall) Wilbanks; stepdaughter, Gina May (Patrick); stepson, Eddy (Melissa) Bolt; grandchildren, Jonathon Wilbanks, Drew (Megan) Wilbanks, Trevor (Britney) Wilbanks, Alyssa (Charlie) Conner, Brianna Bolt and Trey Bolt; sister, June (Wayne) Pockrus; six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruben and Fannie Rousseau; wife, Sonja Rousseau and brother, Mack Rousseau.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.