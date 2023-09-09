Mr. Curtis C. Adcock, age 76, of Dutton, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
Curtis C. Adcock was born on March 10, 1947, son of Presley Cleveland Adcock and Helen (Camp) Adcock. He loved his family and enjoyed life to the fullest.
Curtis served 42 years in the military with the National Guard in Dresden, Tennessee. He served in Desert Storm. The last 25 years of service he was a full-time diesel mechanic. He retired in 2007.
Curtis was a member of the Pleasant View Baptist Church in Dutton, Alabama.
He is survived by his Loving Family; daughters, Kathy (Jack) Jones of Rock Springs, GA, Margaret Johnson of Dutton, Alabama; sister, Barbara (Keith) Proffer of Jackson, Missouri; grandchildren, Staci Robinson, Jacklyn Mullins, Brandi Johnson, Candace Williams, Cody Thomas, Cohen Thomas; step-grandchildren, Jamie Jones, April McCabe; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Megan, Halie, Tyler, Katelyn, Kenadee, Brooklynn; step-grandchildren, Ellie, Matthew, Owen, Tilly; sister and brother in-laws, Linda & Jerry Reed; brother in-law, Butch Wrakestraw; nieces and nephews, Katie Fisher, Adam Proffer, Jena Berry; great nieces, Scarlet, Haylee, Presley, Madeline.
Curtis was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bobby Jean (Adkins) Adcock; and his parents Presley Cleveland Adcock and Helen (Camp) Adcock; and one brother, Terry Adcock of Dresden, Tennessee.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the Scottsboro Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, beginning at noon until 2 p.m.