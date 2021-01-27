Thomas Calvin Berry, 82 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
Mr. Berry was an avid wine maker, fisherman and outdoorsman. He enjoyed woodworking and made lots of fishing lures that he gave away. He was loved by all.
A private graveside service will be held for family only.
Mr. Berry is survived by his two sons, Brian (Stephany) Berry and Marty Berry; grandchildren, Emily Berry and Brianna (Travis) Austin; great grandchildren, Wyatt Austin and Lucy Austin; sisters, Nellie Jewell Clemons and Shirley Culpepper and brother, Wayne Berry.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Anne Berry and parents, George and Ruby Berry.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.