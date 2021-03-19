Brian Scott Chandler, born on May 26, 1970, left his earthly life on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
He was born in Scottsboro to Charles and Joan Chandler. He grew up in Scottsboro and graduated with the Class of 1988.
He received his bachelor’s degree in special education from the University of South Alabama. He later went on to get his masters in School Counseling from the University of West Alabama.
He was an educator and counselor at several schools in Mobile County and taught one year at Scottsboro Junior High School.
While at the University of South Alabama, he met his wife, Cindy. They were married in 1995. In 1997, they welcomed their son, Tucker Scott Chandler, into the world and later in 2000, welcomed Kaylee Michelle Chandler.
Brian loved God and was always willing to serve in church. His love for church started as a young child at Calvary Baptist in Scottsboro. Most recent he was member of First Baptist Gulf Shores.
He enjoyed singing in the choir, talking sports (especially Alabama football), working in the yard and relaxing on the beach. He wanted to put a smile on other people’s faces whether he coached them in ball or counseled them in his office. He was deeply loved by many friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Chandler.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Cindy) Lutz Chandler; his son, Tucker Scott Chandler; his daughter, Kaylee Michelle Chandler; his mom, Joan King Chandler; his brother, Charles Anthony Chandler; aunt, Joyce Chandler; cousin, Carol Hill and dear friends, Linda and Sam Wallingsford.
He will be remembered on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Calvary Baptist Church in Scottsboro with Rev. Matt Helms, Rev. Don Cooper and Rev. Robert Lutz officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m.
A memorial service will also be held on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 5 p.m., at First Baptist Gulf Shores in the Christian Growth Center.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.