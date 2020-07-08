Carolyn Womack Machen, 77 of Hollywood, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Hospice Family Care in Huntsville.
Graveside services were held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Machen is survived by her husband, Aubrey H. “Shorty” Machen; daughter, Denise Holdridge (Todd); son, Robbie Machen (Carla); grandchildren, Garon Machen, Taylor Machen and Chloe Holdridge; great grandchildren, Abrie Machen, Hollis Machen, Hattie Machen and Adalynn Machen; sister, Kay Webb (Billy Ray); brother, Billy Womack (Pat) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Velma Womack and grandson, Justin Bellomy.
Carolyn, along with her husband, have owned and operated Shorty’s Grocery and Deli in Hollywood for over 50 years.
