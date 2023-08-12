Christopher Shane Davis, age 50, of Scottsboro passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
He is survived by his mother, Clondia Long; father, Glenn Davis; children, Zach Davis, Kortni Davis; Brothers, Scott Brown, Cody Davis (Makayla); sister, Brittni Green; several nieces and nephews; special aunt, Nelda Davis; special friend, Tina McAllister.
He was preceded in death by his step-father, Roger Long; grandparents, William and Ruby Davis, Hazel Martin.
The funeral service was held on Friday, Aug.11, 2023 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Day and Heath Hambrick officiating. The visitation took place at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
The burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery.