Ms. Sarah Nell Thebus, age 54, from Scottsboro, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Sarah is survived by her sons, Andrews Scott Thebus (Dana), and Steven Armin Thebus. Her sisters are Lisa (Paul) Hawkins, Amy (John) Westmoreland, Mary (Nigel) Davis, and one grandchild, Koen Carl Thebus. She also leaves behind four nephews and one niece.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Katherine Kratzer and Fred Andrews Thebus. Ms. Thebus was born in Scottsboro, Alabama.
No Services at this time.