The beloved Jimmilene Corkill, 79 of Scottsboro, went home to be with the Lord peacefully June 9, 2022, surrounded by her dear loved ones.
The funeral services were held Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Keller and H. Ray Branham family officiating.
Jimmilene is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Elliott; grandchildren, Bethanie and Dr. Keith do and Rodney Dale Elliott Jr.; great grandchildren, Katelynn Elizabeth, Kasey Alexander and Kaleb Jackson Do; sister, Jeridean Ferguson Bright and brothers, Larry Ferguson and James Walker (Elaine).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Corkill; mother, Mary Elizabeth Walker; father, Dewey Ferguson; special aunt, Minnie Ferguson; sisters, Billie Sue Brock and Carol Ferguson Pruitt and brothers, Joe Ray Walker and William D. Walker.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.