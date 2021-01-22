Iris Jenene Cox Childress, 89 of Scottsboro, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at Cumberland Health and Rehab.
Prior to her retirement, Ms. Childress worked for 20 years at Jackson County Hospital as an admissions clerk.
She is survived by her children, Blaine (Delaine) Childress, Jill Childress Green, Glenn Childress and Bonnie Childress (Kevin) Landry; daughter-in-law, Lorena Childress; grandchildren, Emily Green (Scott) Berry, Andrew Green, Grace Childress, Clayton Landry, Betsy Landry and Logan Childress and great grandchildren, Avery Berry and Henry Berry.
Ms. Childress was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Veva Eaton Wheeler; her siblings, William “Leedell” Cox, Edna Earle Cox Gamble and Juanita Cox Clinefelter; son, Grayson Childress and her grandson, Tyler Childress.
Jenene is remembered for her love of cooking, especially her banana pudding and pound cake, her love of music and dance and her love of poodles.
