Paul Mylas Swader, 82 of Dutton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed at Straight Creek Cemetery.
