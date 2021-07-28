Marie Tiffin Westmoreland, of Scottsboro, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021. She was a member of Center Point Baptist Church.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Mickey Guinn officiating.
Mrs. Westmoreland is survived by her son, John H. Westmoreland Jr. (Amy); granddaughter, Beth Westmoreland Miller (John); great granddaughter, Elizabeth Rosemarie Miller; sister, Lorine Baker (Jimmy); brother, David Tiffin (Judy) and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Westmoreland; parents, Alfred David Tiffin and Opal Ruth Tiffin and sister, Pauline James.
