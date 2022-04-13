Patricia Chandler Lusk, 73, went home to be with the Lord after passing away peacefully at CTCA in Atlanta, Georgia with her family present on April 10, 2022.
Patricia’s battle with cancer showed courage in facing life’s challenges. She was born July 15, 1948 in Scottsboro to Tom and Opal (Gist) Chandler.
Patricia was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. Patrica was a graduate of Scottsboro High School Class of 1967 and an August 1969 graduate of Ida V. Moffett School of Nursing in Birmingham.
Patricia retired from Huntsville Hospital. She loved visiting with family, enjoyed working in the garden and Sunday dinner with family. She was a member of Center Point Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Grady Cornelison officiating. Burial will be in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Lusk is survived by her husband, Paul Lusk; daughter, Sandra Chism (Scott); two sons, Paul Lusk (Christy) and Craig Lusk; brother, Tommy Chandler (Mildred); five grandchildren, Jake Compton (Shelby), Caitlin Lusk, Anna Lusk, Beth Lusk and Matthew Lusk; great grandchild, Maverick Compton and longtime friend, Nancy Hodges.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Opal Chandler and brother, Eddie Chandler.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.