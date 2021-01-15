Velma Doyle Starkey, 92 of Pisgah, passed away on Jan. 13, 2021.
Graveside services were held on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at Pisgah Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Section Funeral Home.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Velma Doyle Starkey, 92 of Pisgah, passed away on Jan. 13, 2021.
Graveside services were held on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at Pisgah Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Section Funeral Home.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!