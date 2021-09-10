Mark Latham, 81 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
He was a graduate of Woodville High School, Class of 1958 and Florence State (UNA) in 1962. He was a member of Eastside Church of Christ. He is a National Guard veteran. He worked with the civil service for over 30 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and loved Alabama football.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Aaron Andrews officiating. Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mark is survived by his wife, Carolyn Austin Latham; daughter, Sherry Latham Brown (Riley); son, Mark David Latham (Lesley Gentle Latham); stepdaughter, Cynthia Smith (Doug); stepsons, Dexter Austin (Benjy) and Marc Austin (Stacie); grandchildren, Savannah Grace Latham, Shelby Elizabeth Latham and Sadie Kathryn Latham; step-grandchildren, Matthew Cookston, Chase Cookston, Derek Smith, Ethan Smith, Tobias Austin, Nora Jane Smith, Emory Smith and Ezra Smith; brother, Walker Latham and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Benton and Sadie Latham; brothers, Gordon, Raymond, Hugh, Rayford, Walter and Lester Latham and sisters, Grace Reynolds, Maggie Gattis, Emma Dean, Ethel Fricks and Gladys Travis.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.