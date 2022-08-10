Randall Craig Brooks, 53 of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Tim Rayburn and Eddie Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Shelton Cemetery.

