Randall Craig Brooks, 53 of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Tim Rayburn and Eddie Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Shelton Cemetery.
Randall is survived by his mother, Mary Brooks Click; nephew, Robbie Brooks Jr.; aunt, Annie Ruth Fossett; special daughter, Rhyanna; special aunt, Billie Kirby and a host of cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rayford Brooks; brothers, Robbie Brooks Sr. and Geoffrey Todd Brooks and grandparents, Claude and Evie Mitchell and Roy and Ilva Brooks.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
