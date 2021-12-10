Laura Jean Dawson Hastings, of Scottsboro, passed away peacefully the morning of Dec. 6, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Cecil Glen Hastings.
Surviving members of her family are sons, Cecil Lanar Hastings and Anthony Glen Hastings; three granddaughters, Wynter Dawson Gates, Leah Catherine Varner and Samantha Cohen Hastings and three great grandsons, Graham, Henry and Oliver as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews.
A lifelong Christian, Jean spent her time with the Lord at Hillside Baptist Church, under the leadership of Pastor Leon Venable. She also dedicated many years of her life at Pathway Baptist Church working with the youth under the leadership of Pastor Bill Venable.
Jean left a legacy of unconditional love for her family and to those she met along her life. Second Corinthians 5:18 tells us that “to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.”
Jean knew that promise was for Glen when he passed away. She held on to that promise and is now living it with Glen by her side.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First United Methodist Church, in Scottsboro, on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, from 2-4 p.m.