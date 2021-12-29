Bobbie Jean White, 85 of Scottsboro, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 from W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Liberty Cemetery in Painter.
Updated: December 29, 2021 @ 3:47 pm
