Bettye Jo Patterson, 65 of Huntsville, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital following a brief illness.
Bettye was retired from Redstone Arsenal, where she began working in 1955.
Bettye was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Patterson Jr.; parents, John A. and Nellie Bishop Dolberry and sisters and brothers, Annie Lee Green, Lorene “Doll” Hamilton, J.C., Luke, Bill, Grady and Homer Dolberry.
She is survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and other family and friends.
Graveside services were held on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Scottsboro with Steve Alred officiating.
