James “David” Harbin passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital with his wife, Barbara, by his side.
Mr. Harbin was a longtime resident of Paint Rock Valley. On this day, we remember a Godly man, an amazing husband, father, PaPa (Poppa), brother and uncle. A man who always put others before himself, especially those he held dear. A man who was second to none to those who loved him.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Flanagan Cemetery.
Mr. Harbin is survived by his daughter, Tresa Harbin; his son, Patrick (Sandra) Harbin; daughter, Melanie Harbin; grandchildren, Josh (Kristin) Harbin, Anna Harbin, Nick Thomas and Katie Thomas; great grandchildren, Hunter Harbin, Mason Harbin and Sawyer Harbin; sisters, Erma Askew and Annie Mae (David) Jones; brother, Edward (Cherry) Harbin and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Elic Harbin; mother, Nellie Houk Harbin and brothers, Eugene, Kenneth and Bill Harbin.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.