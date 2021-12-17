Helen Clements Hambrick, 87 of Skyline, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Pastor Mickey Skipper officiating. Burial followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Gilliam (Clifford); son, Terry Hambrick; daughter, Tammie Foote; grandchildren, Jeffery Swaggerty, Nick Hambrick, Shawn Hambrick, Misty Hambrick, Tasha Foote, Natasha Stewart, James Clifford Gilliam Jr. and David Foote Jr.; 10 great grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Holcomb, Bonnie Hambrick and Margaret Wilbanks; brothers, Albert Clements, Johnny Clements and Curtis Clements and several nieces, nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Hambrick; parents, Noah and Norma Clements; granddaughter, Kayla Gail Foote; great grandson, Brayden Miller; brother, Andrew Clements, sisters, Mary Sharp, Nellie Smith and Fannie Pearl Warren and son-in-law, David Foote.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.